Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vista Outdoor Stock Performance
VSTO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.