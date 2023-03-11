Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.