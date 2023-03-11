Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.18%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

