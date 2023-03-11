Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wajax Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

WJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$24.93 on Friday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

