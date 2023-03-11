Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Cut by Analyst

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundHound AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

SOUN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

