Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

PEN stock opened at $246.09 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $274.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,101.50 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

