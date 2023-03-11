Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered by Analyst

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.86 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.