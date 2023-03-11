Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reduced by William Blair

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $3.16 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of -63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

