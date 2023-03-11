Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Cut by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price objective (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$108.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$122.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$106.16 and a 52-week high of C$194.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

