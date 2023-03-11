Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.94 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.