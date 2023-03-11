Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million.

Navient Stock Down 3.8 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.57 on Friday. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $174,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 35.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

