Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Cormark

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

TSE PKI opened at C$29.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.69. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

