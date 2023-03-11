Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 8.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 203,908 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.