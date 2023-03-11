Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $13,990,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Antara Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.