Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FM. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.10.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.00 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

