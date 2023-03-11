Pi Financial Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
