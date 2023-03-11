Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.