Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oportun Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OPRT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
