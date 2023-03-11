Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oportun Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

