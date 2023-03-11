National Storage Affiliates Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NSA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

