MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,348 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

