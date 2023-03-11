LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX opened at $2.22 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LexinFintech Company Profile

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Further Reading

