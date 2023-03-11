Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 50.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $8,919,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $176.55 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

