KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after buying an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,538,000 after buying an additional 321,889 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

