John R. Pestana Buys 72,500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Domo Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of DOMO stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.18.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domo by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
About Domo
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.