John R. Pestana Buys 72,500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domo Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domo by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

