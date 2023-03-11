Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $553.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

