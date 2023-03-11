Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

INSE stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

