Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %
INSE stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.