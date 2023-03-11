i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.42% of i3 Verticals worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

