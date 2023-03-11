Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Pete Raby Acquires 1,920 Shares

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £25,862.40 ($31,099.57).

HILS opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.35) on Friday. Hill & Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,229.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 5,245.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HILS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

