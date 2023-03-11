HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

TCRT stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

