Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 104,779 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,380. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.8 %

LPG opened at $21.24 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

