Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,115 shares of company stock worth $3,572,177. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

