Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,591 shares of company stock worth $6,316,675 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

