Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 342 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot Stock Down 5.9 %

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $369.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

