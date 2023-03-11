Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,491,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $61.87 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

