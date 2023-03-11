Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SCD opened at $11.97 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

