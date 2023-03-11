Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $534,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

