Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

