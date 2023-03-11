Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. JMP Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,220 shares of company stock valued at $16,578,604. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.