Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,648 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 5.3 %

UNFI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

