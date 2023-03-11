Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 508 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON opened at $213.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

