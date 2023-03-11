Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of MRC Global worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MRC Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $9.93 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

