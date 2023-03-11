Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Eric Born Buys 11,300 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Eric Born purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($118,217.89).
Grafton Group Price Performance
Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 876.80 ($10.54) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,057 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 915.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
Grafton Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,780.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Featured Articles
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.