Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Eric Born Buys 11,300 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Eric Born purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($118,217.89).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 876.80 ($10.54) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,057 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 915.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,780.49%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

