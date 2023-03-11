FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Issued By Pi Financial

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

SGML has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

SGML stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

