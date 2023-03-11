EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of EVERTEC worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.94 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

