Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ThredUp Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ThredUp Stock Down 9.3 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

TDUP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.