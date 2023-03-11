Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $302.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

