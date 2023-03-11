Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.2 %

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$55.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.54 and a one year high of C$55.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.