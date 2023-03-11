Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

TSE LAC opened at C$28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.06. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.42. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

