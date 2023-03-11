Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Edward Jamieson Sells 26,966 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($85,282.08).

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

LON:DOM opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.17) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.37, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,263.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Domino’s Pizza Group

DOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.52).

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

