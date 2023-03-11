Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,598 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hawaiian worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

