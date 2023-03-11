Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 34,317 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,317 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.